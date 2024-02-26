Advertisement

Jee Le Zaraa was announced by Farhan Akhtar nearly three years ago. The film was announced with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as the lead actresses. However, there has been no update regarding the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa till now and Farhan Akhtar has already moved on to his next project, Don 3. Amid fan speculations about Jee Le Zaraa, a reddit post went viral in which a fan created the imaginative teaser of the film.

Jee Le Zaraa poster | Image: IMDb

Jee Le Zaraa fan edit goes viral

As per reports, Jee Le Zaraa has been shelved as Priyanka Chopra did not go ahead with the script. Amid this, a fan edit of Jee Le Zaraa went viral on social media. The fan edit included many scenes from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif's films, imagining a road trip with the three and the adventures that could have resulted in a feel-good film. The edit, which combined scenes from Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do and Anjaana Anjaani, Alia's Dear Zindagi and Kapoor & Sons, and Katrina's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Baar Baar Dekho, ended with the three girls having a great time traveling together.

Netizens react to viral Jee Le Zaraa edit

Soon after the Jee Le Zaraa edit went viral, several fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Still remember the social media meltdown when the film was announced…but they just killed the hype by delaying it so much." Another fan wrote, "What a missed opportunity…maybe they’ll make it some years later but I doubt it will be the same cast."

One more comment read, "i mean see the love the Crew is getting, we need more movies for women that aren’t around some socio-cultural issue and are just actually fun 😭😭." Nevertheless, Jee Le Zaraa starring the Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif has not seen the light of day.