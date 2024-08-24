sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 13:40 IST, August 24th 2024

Priyanka Chopra Attends Brother Siddharth’s Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mother And Cousin Mannara

Priyanka's Brother's Wedding: The Matrix 4 star is presently in India to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedidng in Mumbai | Image: Priyanka Chopra FC/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:40 IST, August 24th 2024