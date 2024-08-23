Published 09:52 IST, August 23rd 2024
Priyanka Chopra Checks Into Mumbai A Month After Anant Ambani's Wedding For THIS Reason
Priyanka Chopra surprised her Indian fans by arriving at Mumbai airport early Friday. The actress is in town to attend the trailer launch of Marathi film Paani.
Priyanka Chopra snapped at Mumbai airport. | Image: @internetviewwww/X
09:52 IST, August 23rd 2024