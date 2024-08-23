sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Space Day | PM Modi in Ukraine | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 09:52 IST, August 23rd 2024

Priyanka Chopra Checks Into Mumbai A Month After Anant Ambani's Wedding For THIS Reason

Priyanka Chopra surprised her Indian fans by arriving at Mumbai airport early Friday. The actress is in town to attend the trailer launch of Marathi film Paani.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Priyanka Chopra snapped at Mumbai airport.
Priyanka Chopra snapped at Mumbai airport. | Image: @internetviewwww/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:52 IST, August 23rd 2024