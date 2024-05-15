Advertisement

Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif on her Instagram stories, adding a touch of nostalgia for her fans. In the photo, both actresses can be seen smiling and posing in shimmery outfits.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Woah… Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies…@katrinakaif."

While the duo is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, announced a couple of years ago, no recent updates have been provided about the film. Farhan returns to the director's chair after nearly 11 years with this female-oriented road trip film, which also stars Alia Bhatt alongside Priyanka and Katrina. The film aims to capture the essence of friendship akin to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Cannot wait to be on set with this lot. This makes my heart so happy ♥️#JeeLeZaraa #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms @chaimettoast pic.twitter.com/2tEb0XqOAG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra)

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the much-anticipated film, Heads Of State, an action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Additionally, she announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, and unveiled her new film collaboration as a producer with the team behind Barry Avrich’s upcoming feature documentary, Born Hungry.