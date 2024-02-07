English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Forced Out Of Their Luxury Mansion In California: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly purchased the luxury mansion in California in September 2019 for $20 million.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have reportedly moved out of their lavish California mansion. Their dream home turned into a nightmare when water damage led to a mold infestation in their home, sparking a legal battle that is still ongoing, according to reports.

Why did Priyanka and Nick have to leave their luxury mansion?

According to Page Six, the couple purchased the luxury property — which boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym and a billiards room — in September 2019 for $20 million.

However, as per a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023 and exclusively obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for the then-newlyweds around April 2020, including “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mold contamination and related issues”.

“At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck”, the complaint states.

As per Page Six, the home’s problems allegedly made the premises “virtually unlivable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.

What more do we know about the legal case against the mansion?

This has resulted in substantial damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded,” the lawsuit also states, further noting that Jonas and Chopra are seeking via their trustee “consequential damages”.

“In the alternative, the plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct,” their attorneys further argue.

The exact costs have not yet been determined but, as per the complaint, the waterproofing issues “will exceed” $1.5 million, and “general damages” are estimated to be at around $2.5 million.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 1st, 2024 at 19:11 IST

