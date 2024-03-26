Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in India with their daughter Malti Marie. Now, photos of the family celebrating an intimate Holi are going viral on social media. Priyanka and Nick celebrated the Holi with their family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family.

For the celebrations, Priyanka could be seen wearing an all-white ensemble and bindi. Nick wore a kurta set.

When did Priyanka Chopra come to India?

Priyanka Chopra flew down to India along with her daughter Maltie Marie a few days ago. The actress was here to attend the store launch event of Bulgari at the Jio World Plaza as one of its global ambassadors. On the same night, Isha Ambani hosted A Roman Holi party at her residence in Mumbai. Photos of the same went viral on social media.

Two days later, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas also came to India. The family has been spending quality time together with their family.

Priyanka was also spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar's residence sparking rumours of reviving Jee Le Zaraa film. She is reportedly also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project together years after Bajirao Mastani.

The actress also visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her husband Nick, mother Madhu Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie.