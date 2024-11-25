'Proud Sikh' Nimrat Kaur Gives Shoutout To Diljit Dosanjh After Attending His Pune Concert

Diljit Dosanjh has been giving his fans memorable moments of their lifetime with his Dil-luminati concert. Ever since the tour kicked off in India, pictures and videos from the concert have been going viral on social media. Actress Nimrat Kaur was also one of the fans who let her hair down at the singer’s Pune concert.

Nimrat Kaur’s viral post from Diljit’s live performance

Nimrat Kaur who was at Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she shared several videos and pictures of her having the time of her life. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Hona ni main recover…Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I’ve EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha….”.

For the unversed, Nimrat Kaur is a renowned Bollywood actress known for her work in movies like The Lunchbox, Dasvi and Airlift. While she is an Indian actress, few are aware that the Sector 84 star has also appeared on American television. She started her career as a print model before moving into theatre.

Controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert in Pune

The Maharashtra excise department on Sunday cancelled the permit for serving alcohol at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the Kothrud area of Pune later in the evening, an official said. The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: Instagram