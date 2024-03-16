Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Share First Photos From Their Wedding In Delhi

Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi, shared the first photos from their wedding on Saturday. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared four photos, giving a glimpse of their fairytale wedding. Sharing the photos on March 16, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

What did the bride and groom wear for their wedding?

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda looked beautiful as they donned traditional Indian outfits that had a divine touch to them. While Kriti Kharbanda wore a lush pink lehenga. Pulkit Kharbanda wore a mint green angrakha which had the Gayathri Mantra embroidered all over it. Kriti accessorised her bridal look with statement jwellery and a red chooda. Fashion designer Anamika Khanna designed their outfits. Kriti wore a satranga lehenga which comes from Rajasthan with traditional gota work. Pulkit wore an angarakha, which was a classic piece in chanderi silk.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kriti Pulkit's wedding?

Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot on March 15 at a luxurious venue in Manesar. They had a Punjabi-style wedding in the presence of their family and friends. The couple's wedding festivities unfolded over three days, beginning on March 13. The couple also had pre-wedding festivities -- Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet.