Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Engaged: Inside The Quintessential Bollywood Love Story

In film industry, love stories of stars often grab the spotlight. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's journey from co-stars to a couple is no exception. The couple took the next step in their relationship as photos from what seemed to be their roka ceremony went viral on Tuesday. Here's a glimpse into their love story.

Co-stars in Pagalpanti, romance between Pulkit-Kriti blossoms

Their love story reportedly began on the sets of the movie Pagalpanti (2019), where they first crossed paths as colleagues. Little did they know that this chance encounter would lay the foundation for something more beautiful. Working together, they found a connection that extended beyond the camera frames, gradually transforming their professional bond into a personal bond. In an interview in 2019, addressing the rumours surrounding their relationship, Kriti confirmed dating Pulkit.

Pulkit-Kriti meet each other's families, step out in public together

Pulkit and Kriti chose to keep their relationship under wraps initially. They first introduced each other to their parents. This period of secrecy allowed them to nurture their connection away from the public eye. Reportedly, they moved in with each other during the coronavirus lockdown.

Four years of togetherness

Steadily, Pulkit and Kriti started to step out in public together, attending various events by each other's sides. Their Instagram profiles are adorned with cozy pictures from vacations, behind-the-scenes moments from sets and appearances at various events. Their fondness for each other is evident in every snapshot, portraying a relationship that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz.

From sharing the screen in projects like Taish and Pagalpanti to frequent public spottings together, Pulkit and Kriti have seamlessly integrated their personal and professional lives. Fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter, speculating that wedding bells might soon ring for this adorable Bollywood couple. As they continue to navigate the highs and lows of life together, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's love story stands as a testament to the enduring magic found on and off the silver screen.

