Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot on March 13 in Delhi. The couple's Mumbai residence has lit up, confirming that the celebration has begun. The couple got engaged in January in an intimate ceremony attended by their family.

(A file photo of Pulkit and Kriti | Image: Instagram)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's residence lit up

In a viral video on Instagram, we can see their residence decked with yellow fiery lights. Kriti and Pulkit's wedding preparation is on as their residence is all decorated with lights ahead of their wedding in #Delhi," read the caption.

The couple, who have been dating for years now, will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi, and we have got our hands on the luxurious venue.

All you need to know about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue

Pulkit and Kriti belong to Delhi as they were born and raised in Delhi NCR and since their families reside in the capital, the couple opted for ITC Grand Bharat as their wedding location. The couple will have a traditional Hindu ceremony at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR. The resort features a palatial architecture and interior of the property sprawling across 300 acres with manicured landscapes and peacocks, situated in the Aravalli Range. The resort offers four presidential villas and 100 deluxe suites aligned with pools with South Asia's only 27-hole signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, serving as a perfect location for weddings.

(A photo from ITC Grand gallery | Image: ITC Hotels)

The couple will get married on March 13 and reportedly their pre-wedding festivities will kick start tomorrow, March 12 at ITC Grand.

