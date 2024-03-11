Advertisement

This year seems to be about celebs' weddings, and the next on the list is Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The couple, who have been dating for years now, are set to take their relationship to the next level. They will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi, and we have got our hands on the luxurious venue.

All you need to know about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue

The couple will have a traditional Hindu ceremony at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR. The resort features a palatial architecture and interior of the property sprawling across 300 acres with manicured landscapes and peacocks, situated in the Aravalli Range. The resort offers four presidential villas and 100 deluxe suites aligned with pools with South Asia's only 27-hole signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, serving as a perfect location for weddings.

(A photo from ITC Grand gallery | Image: ITC Hotels)

(A photo from ITC Grand gallery | Image: ITC Hotels)

Why Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are getting married in Delhi?

Pulkit and Kriti belong to Delhi as they were born and raised in Delhi NCR and since their families reside in the capital, the couple opted for this as their wedding location. A few days ago, their wedding card went viral showcasing the couple's sketch relaxing at their beachside home. The image also features their fur buddies, a beagle, and a husky, enjoying each other's company. The text on the image reads, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love Pulkit and Kriti."

(A viral wedding invitation card | Image: Instagram)

The couple will get married on March 13 and reportedly their pre-wedding festivities have kicked started from today, March 11 at ITC Grand.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of Pagalpanti and as the shooting progressed, they fell in love. Earlier this year in January, the couple reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony and pictures from the same went viral on the internet.