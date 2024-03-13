Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to get hitched on Match 15 and ahead of it, the actor was snapped leaving his Delhi residence for pre-wedding festivities. Several videos from outside of Pulkit's residence are going viral, offering a glimpse of the Fukrey actor's ensemble.

Pulkit Samrat heads to the wedding venue for the haldi ceremony

According to a video shared by a paparazzo, Pulkit can be seen dressed in a yellow chikankari kurta paired with white pyjamas, hinting that he is heading for his haldi ceremony. To accentuate his look, he added black sunglasses and matching shoes.

In another video, Pulkit's family and relatives were seen exiting their bungalow in casual ensembles. "Baraatis are ready and Heading for the wedding venue. It's Haldi ceremony day for Pulkit-Kriti's wedding," read the caption.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a pastel-themed Punjabi wedding?

The couple's wedding festivities will take place at Gurugram's plush hotel - ITC Grand Bharat. The heritage hotel covers 12 lakh square metres and is situated in the Aravalli Range, just a short drive from New Delhi. According to an itinerary going viral on the internet, the pre-wedding festivities will begin with a haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi and cocktail on March 14. The festivities will conclude with the couple's wedding according to Punjabi customs on March 15.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

It has been reported that several Bollywood celebs will be attending the wedding, such as Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan and the Fukrey team.

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of Pagalpanti and as the shooting progressed, they fell in love. Earlier this year in January, the couple reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony and pictures from the same went viral on the internet.