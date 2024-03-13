Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot in presence of their loved ones. The couple will have a Punjabi wedding in Manesar. The celebrations started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding ceremony will be all about music, dance, food and fun. As we delve into the details of Pulkit and Kriti's wedding, let us check out their wedding itinerary.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding itinerary

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding festivities will kickstart with mehendi ceremony on March 13, followed by haldi ceremony on March 14. The same night the couple will host a cocktail party for their friends and family. On March 15, Pulkit and Kriti will exchange vows and tie the knot in as per Punjabi rituals.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have decided on an intimate wedding ceremony, sharing their special day with close friends and family. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan and the Fukrey team are among the guests who will attend the wedding.

Where in Manesar will Pulkit and Kriti tie the knot?

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will tie the knot at ITC Grand Bharat. The heritage hotel spans 12 lakh square metres and is located in the Aravalli Range, just a short drive from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel has four presidential villas and 100 suites, some of which include a semi-private pool, walk-in closet, and/or terrace. Rooms start at ₹28,000, including taxes, as per MakeMyTrip.

The presidential villas have pools and jacuzzis, and the decor is inspired by the Maurya, Chola, Mughal, and Maratha dynasties. The villas also feature sauna and steam cubicles in the master bathroom, as well as a personal butler and chef.