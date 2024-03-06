Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's Wholesome Wedding Card Celebrating Love Goes Viral

Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are finally moving closer to their happily ever after. Yes, all of the rumours about their big wedding and location hunting were true. After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, fans will see another happy couple marry. Netizens recently stumbled upon an unseen glimpse of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation, which has gone viral on the internet.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to tie the knot

The first look of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's 'save the date' wedding invitation has surfaced online. A social media handle revealed the first photos of Pulkit and Kriti's wedding card. The picture depicts Kriti and Pulkit relaxing at their beachside home. We also see Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's furbabies, a beagle and a husky, enjoying each other's company. Above it was written, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love Pulkit and Kriti."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat | Image: Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti to get married in March

Earlier reports speculated that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda would marry on March 13, 2024. The couple has not only set a date for their wedding, but they have also been planning it since last year. In fact, Kriti's Valentine's Day post alluded to their March wedding reception. Kriti Kharbanda shared a photo with her beau and wrote, "Let’s March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat | Image: Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat | Image: Instagram

On January 30, 2024, Kriti and Pulkit's close friend dropped unseen photos from the couple's roka ceremony. The duo was posing with the squad. The couple has been dating since 2017. They met on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and while working together.