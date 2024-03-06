Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:19 IST
Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's Wholesome Wedding Card Celebrating Love Goes Viral
The first look of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's 'save the date' wedding invitation has surfaced online and is going viral on social media.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are finally moving closer to their happily ever after. Yes, all of the rumours about their big wedding and location hunting were true. After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, fans will see another happy couple marry. Netizens recently stumbled upon an unseen glimpse of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation, which has gone viral on the internet.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to tie the knot
The first look of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's 'save the date' wedding invitation has surfaced online. A social media handle revealed the first photos of Pulkit and Kriti's wedding card. The picture depicts Kriti and Pulkit relaxing at their beachside home. We also see Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's furbabies, a beagle and a husky, enjoying each other's company. Above it was written, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love Pulkit and Kriti."
Pulkit and Kriti to get married in March
Earlier reports speculated that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda would marry on March 13, 2024. The couple has not only set a date for their wedding, but they have also been planning it since last year. In fact, Kriti's Valentine's Day post alluded to their March wedding reception. Kriti Kharbanda shared a photo with her beau and wrote, "Let’s March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday."
On January 30, 2024, Kriti and Pulkit's close friend dropped unseen photos from the couple's roka ceremony. The duo was posing with the squad. The couple has been dating since 2017. They met on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and while working together.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:19 IST
