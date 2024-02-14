Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are celebrating their first Valentine's Day after getting engaged. On January 30, Pulkit and Kriti got engaged in an intimate ceremony. However, they neve confirmed the news. Nevertheless, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to their social media handles to express their love for each other.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's first V-Day after engagement

Pulkit Samrat took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for his better-half Kriti Kharbanda on Valentine's Day. He wrote, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. 💕 @kriti.kharbanda." Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda also wished Pulkit on Valentine's Day with a love-filled post. She wrote, "Let’s March together, hand in hand ♥️."

In the pictures, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda can be seen enjoying a day out on a yacht. Not just that, but they can be seen sharing a candid moment in one of the pictures. Take a look at Pulkit and Kriti's love-filled Valentine's Day post.

When did Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda get engaged?

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now engaged. Their ceremony was small and intimate, attended only by their friends and family.

Advertisement

In photos that had gone viral, the Fukrey actor is seen lovingly holding Kriti in his arms. However, we couldn't help but admire their stunning engagement rings. According to reports, the couple plans to marry soon. Though the couple has yet to officially announce it, Pulkit Samrat shared a glimpse of the ceremony on his Instagram story.

