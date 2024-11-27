Published 22:05 IST, November 27th 2024
Pushpa 2 Ruffles Bollywood, Chhaava Postponed To Valentine's Day, Shahid's Deva To Arrive Early
Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has averted a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The film will now release in February, on a date that holds special significance.
