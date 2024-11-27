sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal | Gautam Adani | Hindus Under Threat | Trump's Tariff Threat |

Published 22:05 IST, November 27th 2024

Pushpa 2 Ruffles Bollywood, Chhaava Postponed To Valentine's Day, Shahid's Deva To Arrive Early

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has averted a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The film will now release in February, on a date that holds special significance.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pushpa 2 Ruffles Bollywood, Chhaava Postponed To Valentine's Day, Shahid's Deva To Arrive Early
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has averted a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The film will now release in February, on a date that holds special significance. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:05 IST, November 27th 2024