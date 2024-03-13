Advertisement

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast has reunited. Recently, Sunny Singh's sister got married and at the wedding reception, the entire star cast was in attendance. Several photos from the ceremony is doing the rounds on the internet.

Pyaar Ka Punchama 2 reunion

The star cast of the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunited at the wedding reception of Sunny Singh's sister. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Rajto, director Luv Ranjan, all graced the event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sunny Singh shared a picture featuring himself and Kartik.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast | Image: Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast | Image: Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast | Image: Instagram

Kartik and Sunny looked dapper as they aced their formal look. Nushrratt looked stunning in a red saree while Ishita and Sonnalli also slayed the saree look.

All we know about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a comic depiction of modern-day relationships, centred on three friends who become involved in turbulent romantic relationships. As they traverse the difficulties of love and commitment, they face a number of obstacles and misunderstandings that push their friendships and relationships to the test. The film, filled with humour, drama, and familiar scenarios, provides a candid look at the ups and downs of romantic relationships in modern society, resonating with audiences through its clever language and authentic portrayal of emotional dynamics.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Singh recently finished shooting for his film Risky Romeo in Kolkata. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, has commenced the shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

(With inputs from ANI)

