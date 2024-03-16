Advertisement

R Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Shaitaan, opened up about how he doesn't endorse his son Vedaant being compared with other star kids. In a recent interview with a YouTuber, the actor talked in detail about how there are other kids the same as his son's age and have achieved much more in their lives but don't get enough attention because they are not star kids.

Madhavan on his son being compared to other star kids

In an interview, Madhavan revealed that he and his wife Sarita Birjie are "displeased" with their son Vedaant being compared to other star kids in the film industry. Vedaant, who is a swimmer, has won many medals across the globe. He won 4 gold medals and 3 silver medals at the 48th Junior National Aquatics Championships. The star kid also won 5 gold medals for India at the Malaysian Open 2023.

With his achievements, the star kid is often compared to others who are trying to make their career in the film industry, following in their parents' footsteps.

Reacting to this during the interview, Madhavan said that he is aware of all the memes and posts doing the rounds on social media and he doesn't endorse them.

The actor said, "Sarita and I are not very pleased about it. We regret it because comparing a child to another child... see, memes are meant to be consumed, people do whatever it takes to make the memes consumable and at times, they don't realise how much they hurt other people."

Madhavan is not happy about the unwanted attention Vedaant gets

In the same interview, the Shaitaan star also spoke about the nepotism debate and said how his son ends up getting unwanted attention because he is a celebrity's son even when he is not the best in the country.

"I am not going to take away from what Vedaant has achieved. He has done what it takes to get the medals that he has and the national record that he has done. And being a celebrity's child is not easy. He is going to get a lot more attention than most of his friends who have achieved a greater level of success being the same age as Vedaant."

Madhavan promotes Vedaant's peers

The actor said that he does as much as he can to promote Vedaant's peers as his son is not the best in the country. “But he is an actor’s child, who has managed to create a national record in that age group. So, not taking away from that… I am very aware of those memes and it doesn’t make me pleased whatsoever at all," said Madhavan.