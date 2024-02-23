English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:01 IST

R Madhavan Reveals Shaitaan Role Affected His Personal Life, Wife Asked To 'Maintain Distance'

R Madhavan stunned viewers with his look in the trailer of his upcoming film Shaitaan. He also shared a funny anecdote during the trailer launch of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
R Madhavan and his wife
R Madhavan and his wife | Image:Instagram
R Madhavan stunned viewers with his never-seen-before look in the trailer of his upcoming film titled Shaitaan on Thursday, February 22. Madhavan took on a terrifying persona in the film, which also features actors like Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. During the trailer launch of Shaitaan, R Madhavan revealed his wife's reaction to his look in Shaitaan, stating that she now sees him differently and believes the film will be unsettling.

R Madhavan shares his wife's reaction after watching Shaitaan

During the trailer launch of the upcoming film, R Madhavan said that his wife was terrified and was talking to him from a distance. He said, "I clearly remember that when I showed this trailer and picture to my wife, she started looking at me in a different way altogether. Today, she told me that I maintain my distance while speaking to her. So, I think, this film has impacted my personal life to a certain level."

R Madhavan expressed surprise at the film's horror elements, admitting that he had not expected to scare audiences or push his own limits to this extent.

What more do we know about Shaitaan?

Shaitaan starring Jyotika, Ajay Devgn, and R Madhavan follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. 

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:01 IST

