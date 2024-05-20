Advertisement

R Madhavan was among the several Bollywood celebrities who stepped out to cast their vote on May 20. Mumbaikars are taking part in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Before Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and several others have exercised their right to vote. The Shaitaan actor, along with his wife took to his social media account to urge people to participate in the festival of Democracy.

R Madhavan says those who don't vote will be blamed for complaints

On May 20, after casting their vote, R Madhavan along with his wife Sarita posted a video of himself on X (formerly Twitter). The couple flaunted their inked finger and recorded a video to urge people to come out and vote. He said that the complaints people have about “infrastructure and banking” will be blamed on those who have not cast their vote and yet complain.

Pls go vote and have a day in the way you are governed. ❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TLOSqvPiy6 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan)

In the video, Madhavan said, “Zimmedari poori ki humne. ... We voted and I am feeling good. Aap bhi jaaiye vote kijiye fir baadme guilty mat feel kijiye (You too go and vote if you don't want to feel guilty afterwards).” He added: "Kyunki agar aap vote nahi karoge to fir infrastructure, banking, jitni cheezon ki shikayaatein aap kar rahe ho uski zimmedaar aap hi hongay. Jaayein vote kariye. (If you don't go and vote, they you will be blamed for your complaints about infrastructure or banking and other things. Go and vote.).”

Bollywood celebs step out to vote

Maharashtra, among eight other states, will poll for 49 constituencies. The voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were among the early voters. The actors flaunted their inked fingers and urged citizens to vote in large numbers in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Several actors were snapped coming out of the polling booth and urging other citizens to vote in larger numbers. They also took to Instagram to pose a photo with the inked finger and requested their followers to exercise their democratic rights. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.