Raashii Khanna Defends Yodha, Says 'It's Not A Headless Commercial Movie'

Raashii Khanna is basking in the success of her recent film Yodha. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the aerial-action flick also featured Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Days after the release of the movie, Raashii, who made her debut with South Indian movies, opened up about balancing between doing content-driven movies and commercial biggies. In conversation, the actress shared that Yodha, according to him is not a commercial but a content-driven movie.

Raashii Khanna says acting trumps commercial or content-driven films

Raashii Khanna, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, opened up about starring in commercial and content driven cinema. The actress has played pivotal roles in the Shahid Kapoor-led series Farzi as well as in the action flick Yodha. When asked if she chooses the movies to purposely balance the characters, she told the publication that good acting is all that matters no matter what kind of movie it.

Raashii said, “It’s important if you can act or not”. She further argued that no one can survive in the industry without knowing how to act well. She added, “Audience aapko tabhi dekhegi agar aap content film mein bhi acchi acting kar rahe ho aur commercial mein bhi. (Audience will only watch you if you act well in commercial movies as well.)”

Raashii Khanna says lines between commercial and content driven films are blurred

In the same interview, Raashii Khanna also clarified that movies can no longer be classified between commercial and content-driven. She asserted that that lines between the two kinds of cinemas are increasingly blurring. She argued, “And now I think the lines between commercial and content are being blurred because people want to see content in a commercial film.”

She added, “Sirf headless hai toh woh bhi nahi chalegi.(A film will not work if it is completely headless).” Raashii also spoke about her film Yodha and mentioned that the film is not commercially-driven. She added, “Yodha I think is content, it’s not like headless commercial film. There is a head in place So I think the lines are getting blurred, which is great.”