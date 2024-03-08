Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are soon going to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child. The couple, recently, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day pre-wedding ceremonies in Jamnagar. On the second day, they gave a power-packed performance dancing to Ranveer's hit track Gallan Goodiyaan. This moved Radhika and she first thanked the couple and then congratulated them for their new journey in Gujarati.

Ranveer Singh receives Gujarati wish from Radhika Merchant

A video is going viral on the internet in which Radhika and Ranveer are sharing the stage. In the video, she expressed gratitude towards Ranveer and wished the couple on expecting their first child. She said, “Thank you so much. Now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family.”

Radhika : Thank you Ranveer 😊



Now Ranveer and Deepika's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family. #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #RadhikaMerchant pic.twitter.com/sy0SXaaR4m — Versatile Fan ( Team Rocky) (@versatilefan) March 8, 2024

Overwhelmed by the response, Ranveer thanked her by bowing down with folded hands. For the unversed, the video is from the special dinner party organised for Reliance Family on March 6. Ranveer had returned to Jamnagar for a special performance for Reliance employees.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer play dandiya

On Day 2, the couple also played and looked adorable as they shared a candid moment at the event. For the evening, Ranveer and Deepika delivered some royal couple goals. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a golden embellished lehenga with a simple matching high-neck blouse and organza dupatta. Ranveer looked dapper in his black bandhgala sherwani.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Deepika talks about embracing motherhood

In a conversation with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone spoke about her upbringing and praised her parents for the way they brought her up. She mentioned that even after attaining fame and money, people at home do not treat her like a celebrity. She mentioned that this is the kind of value she would like to pass on to her children in the future.