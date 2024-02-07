Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Raghav Chadha Reveals Secret To Happy Married Life With Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha recently discussed the most adorable and hilarious thing he learned from his wedding to Parineeti Chopra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha | Image:Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married last year in Udaipur. The couple has consistently exuded love and major relationship goals since making it official by sealing the deal. In a recent interview, Raghav discussed the most adorable and hilarious thing he learned from their wedding. He also talked about the "practical" approach to settling disputes in domestic life. 

Raghav Chadha’s mantra for a happy marriage 

During their joint appearance at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Raghav shared his marriage mantra to solve fights with Parineeti and shared advice with the young couples. The AAP MLA said, “Very early in my married life I realized that wife is always right (leaving Parineeti to laugh hysterically) so if you get that right there are no disagreements. Absolutely. Of course, there are disagreements, and one thing that we do or try to do usually is do not sleep over a fight.”

 

He added that if they ever get into an argument they try to solve it by understanding each other’s point of view. “If there is a disagreement, either she convinces me of her point of view or I convince her of my point of view, or in the rarest of the rare occasions we both agree to disagree and that’s how we resolve a fight and that’s the most practical way of resolving any major or minor disagreement,” said Raghav. 

Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘thankful’ Raghav Chadha was single on their first meeting 

In the conversation, the couple also recounted their first meeting. Parineeti shared that she first met the Aam Aadmi Party leader in London at an event where they were both being facilitated in their respective fields of work.

 

She then recalled meeting Raghav for breakfast on the morning of Republic Day. The actress remembered sitting for half an hour at the table chatting with him. She then admitted that she returned home to Google who Raghav Chadha was, happy to know that he is ‘single’. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

