Rajkumar Hirani Reveals This R Madhavan Scene From 3 Idiots Is Inspired By Director's Real Life

Rajkumar Hirani helmed the blockbuster 2009 blockbuster movie 3 Idiots. A particular scene in the movie featuring R Madhavan had garnered a lot of attention from the audience. The director has now confessed that the scene was inspired by events in his real life.

In 3 Idiots there is a scene when R Madhavans’s character urges his father to let him practice wildlife photography. His father, on the other hand, was adamant about making him an engineer. After a brief exchange of conversation, Madhavan’s father agrees with him and assures him to gift him a professional camera instead of a laptop.

Official poster of 3 Idiots | Image: IMDb

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Rajkumar Hirani recalled wanting to pursue engineering as a young boy. He then remembered that he enrolled to have a career in Chartered Accountancy (CA) on the advice of his uncle. However, he soon realised that CA was not his calling and so he confessed to his father bravely, who agreed with it. The director shared, “The scene from 3 Idiots where R Madhavan tells his father he wants to be a wildlife photographer, that is one scene out of my life. I gathered the courage and told my father that CA was not my calling, and he asked me to join him. I can’t tell you the joy and relief I felt.”

DYK Aamir Khan was not too sure about 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan recently made an appearance on a popular Indian chat show. The free-wheeling conversation, saw the actor reveal how he had not been sure about signing on for 3 Idiots. The primary reason behind this was the fact that he, 44 at the time, would be required to play a college-going teenager, for a significant part of the film.

He said, "It would be weird. I told Raju to take three youngsters but he was after me. I hadn’t worked with Raju till then. I was a big fan but the story he brought me, I was like how will I play this young character." Aamir's revelation also saw him clarify that the story itself was not the problem - he turned a fan right away - but the age factor is what was hampering his decision. Hirani, as shared by Aamir, told the actor, "Then why did you do these films? You didn’t do them thinking you will get success. It was your passion, so you did it. So, success followed you. Your entire career has been about this. So, if you say this line, people will believe it." Aamir eventually came on board for 3 Idiots, which is now easily one of his most memorable films.