Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Make 1st Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement At Maalik Screening, Mom-To-Be Attempts To Hide Baby Bump In Oversized Suit | Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa surprised fans as they shared news of their first pregnancy on July 9. A day later, the parents-to-be made their first joint public appearance at the screening of Rajkummar's upcoming film Maalik. Patralekhaa wore a dark brown suit with a striped shirt and posed all smiles with her husband, who complemented her in a plain white shirt and trousers. The glow on the mom-to-be's face was unmissable as she accepted congratulatory shout-outs from the paparazzi, who flashed their cameras at the couple.

It appeared as if Patralekhaa attempted to hide her baby bump by wearing an oversized suit, but looked every bit elegant and exuded boss lady vibes. Rajkummar also appeared elated as he attended the screening of Maalik, set to release on July 11.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa snapped at the screening of Maalik | Image: Varinder Chawla

The Trapped actor has been busy with work, with the back-to-back releases of his movies Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2024 and Bhool Chuk Maaf earlier this year in May. While Stree 2 was a blockbuster hit, his other movies also performed well at the box office, making last year and 2025 a professionally successful period in his career. In his personal life too, he is all set to embrace a new chapter as he gears up to take on responsibilities of a father.

Rajkummar, 40, and Patralekhaa, 35, dated for 11 long years before tying the knot in November 2021. In the comments section of the couple's pregnancy announcement post, many celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, showered congratulatory messages. “So happy for you both my dear friends,” wrote Sonam.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa married in November 2021 | Image: Instagram