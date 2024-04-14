×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi Gets A New Release Date

Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor file photo
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor file photo | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Excitement brews as moviegoers eagerly anticipate the release of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi. The movie, which has been delayed multiple times, has finally received a new release date. The big announcement was made by the makers of the film on April 13.

When will Mr and Mrs Mahi release in theatres?

Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi is now all set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement and wrote, "Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024!💯 #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! FINALLLLLLYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!" The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in March and then April 2024. Rajkummar Rao will reportedly be seen in the titular role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Janhvi Kapoor is said to be playing the female protagonist named Mahima.

 

 

What caused the delay of Mr and Mrs Mahi?

Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), in which Janhvi played a ghost. Mr and Mrs Mahi's production was completed in May 2023. Soon after the film's wrap, the makers announced the release date of April 19, 2024. Although the reason for the delay was unknown, it appeared that the film was experiencing some major issues. One of the issues was reportedly the release of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which too is a sports biography. It seemed that the creators did not intend their film to clash with Maidaan.
 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

