×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Rajkummar Rao Meets Industrialist Srikanth Bolla, Video Goes Viral

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth makers released a BTS video from the set of the movie on Sunday. It featured the lead actor with the real-life Srikanth.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkummar Rao poses with Srikanth
Rajkummar Rao poses with Srikanth | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla to the big screen. The film titled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne will make its theatrical debut on May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Ahead of its release, the trailer of the movie will be out on April 9, which was announced with a special video. It featured the lead actor with the real-life Srikanth. 

Rajkummar Rao poses with Srikanth

The video shared by Rajkummar shows him and Srikant Bolla standing together. The clip featured the actor and the industrialist smiling in an office setting, with inspiring music in the background. The clip concludes with the trailer debut date, April 9, 2024.

 

The first look of the movie was unveiled earlier this week. It gave a glimpse of Rajkummar’s remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

Advertisement

 

More about Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth

The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and employs several people with disabilities. 

Advertisement

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

(with inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

a few seconds ago
Nicola Coughlan

Nicola On Bridgerton

a minute ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Tracking Sambit Patra

2 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live

6 minutes ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti On Typecasting

8 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity

10 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Advanced Bookings

10 minutes ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

12 minutes ago
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Fire

16 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescue Three Girls, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

18 minutes ago
Janki Bodiwala Opens Up About Filming Slap Scene With Ajay Devgn

Janki-Ajay's Slap Scene

18 minutes ago
Ramayana

Ravi With Ramayan Team

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's bowling

21 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Nepotism

28 minutes ago
Info Edge Naukri

Info Edge March 24 qtr

30 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar On Breakups

30 minutes ago
Andrew Scott

Scott To Fleabag Fans

31 minutes ago
Israel is pulling back some troops from South Gaza, reportedly in preparation for future operations.

Israel Force Draw Down

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World7 hours ago

  4. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo