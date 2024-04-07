Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla to the big screen. The film titled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne will make its theatrical debut on May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Ahead of its release, the trailer of the movie will be out on April 9, which was announced with a special video. It featured the lead actor with the real-life Srikanth.

Rajkummar Rao poses with Srikanth

The video shared by Rajkummar shows him and Srikant Bolla standing together. The clip featured the actor and the industrialist smiling in an office setting, with inspiring music in the background. The clip concludes with the trailer debut date, April 9, 2024.

The first look of the movie was unveiled earlier this week. It gave a glimpse of Rajkummar’s remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

Advertisement

More about Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth

The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and employs several people with disabilities.

Advertisement

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

(with inputs from Agencies)