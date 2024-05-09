Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his film Srikanth Bolla. The actor will essay the role of the eponymous industrialist in the biopic drama. The movie is scheduled to release on May 10. Ahead of the release, the actor visited a temple to seek divine blessings.

Rajkummar Rao offers prayers for Srikanth Bolla release

On May 9, Rajkummar Rao was spotted at a local temple in Mumbai. The actor offered prayers at the temple to seek blessings for the upcoming releases. Rao will be seen in two films back to back - Srikanth Bolla and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

After offering prayers, the 39-year-old actor posed for the paparazzi. The media personnel wished the actor luck for his upcoming movies to which he graciously replied with ‘thank you’. Rao donned a graphic t-shirt paired with beige pants.

Rajkummar Rao says he does not feel any pressure before film's release

In a recent conversation with IANS, Rajkummar Rao shared he does not particularly feel any pressure before a film release. The actor said, “I don’t get pressurised… I really want to push myself as an actor. I want to do work that is out of my comfort zone for myself.” The Trapped actor, however, asserted that there is some ‘responsibility’ in playing real-life characters. He said, “But there is a responsibility when you do work inspired by real life. But other than that I don’t like doing work under pressure because I don’t think I will be able to give my 100 per cent to it.”

Srikanth Bolla will hit the big screen on May 10. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is scheduled to release on May 31 and will also feature Janhvi Kapoor.