Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his film Srikanth Bolla. The film inspired by the life of the eponymous industrialist will release on May 10. Apart from Kumar, it also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar. Ahead of the release of the movie, Rajkummar Rao opened up about what he learnt about the character upon meeting Srikanth and if he felt any pressure while doing the film.

He is already a success story, says Rajkummar Rao about Srikanth Bolla

Rajkummar Rao, in an interview with IANS, shared how he learnt ‘perseverance’ after meeting Srikanth Bolla. He shared that the industrialist’s vigour and ambition challenged him to not give up. The actor said, “Srikanth has taught me about grit, perseverance, and never to give up. It was very easy for him to give up, he could have just put it on his disability and said I could do only this much because I can't see and I am visually impaired.”

Rajkummar also asserted that Srikanth is already a ‘success story’. He added, “He actually crossed all those hurdles. He would behave like a champion. He is already a success story.” The actor shared that he learnt not to give up and never give up.

Rajkummar Rao says he does not feel pressure

In the same conversation, Rajkummar Rao also shared that he does not feel any kind of pressure. He shared, “I don’t get pressurised… I really want to push myself as an actor. I want to do work that is out of my comfort zone for myself.” However, he added that in movies like Srikanth Bolla where is playing real-life characters there is an added responsibility. He said, “But there is a responsibility when you do work inspired by real life. But other than that I don’t like doing work under pressure because I don’t think I will be able to give my 100 per cent to it.”

Srikanth Bolla will hit the big screen on May 10. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is scheduled to release on May 31 and will also feature Janhvi Kapoor.