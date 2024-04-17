Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of Srikanth Bolla's biopic Srikanth. Amid this, the actor has announced the release date of his other upcoming project titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He will star opposite Triptii Dimri in the movie.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video release date out

Taking to social media, Rajkummar Rao shared a colourful retro-style poster of the movie with the tagline: "97% parivarik". The film will transport us to the ethereal 90s mystical Age. It promises to be a great family entertainment and serves as an example of a retro recall. The caption of the post read, "Buckle up for a retro nostalgia trip! Excited to take you on a joy ride in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo coming on 11th October 2024."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj and Vimal Lahoti. The music is by Sachin and Jigar.

What’s next for Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri?

Rajkummar also has Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, lined up, while Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, and Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor are in the pipeline. Triptii, who was last seen as Zoya in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, has Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the kitty. She will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

(with IANS inputs)