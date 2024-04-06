Advertisement

Dinesh Vijan is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led romantic comedy explored the potential of a long-lasting romance, between a human and a robot. Mounted on a budget of ₹75 crores, the film's domestic collections, as per a Sacnilk report, came in at ₹85.09 crores with the worldwide collections being pegged at ₹141.29 crores. The producer is now gearing up for his next project, casting details of which have now made their way on to the internet.

Wamiqa Gabbi to star opposite Rajkummar Rao?



As per an exclusive Peeping Moon report, Dinesh Vijan has locked in the cast for his next production venture. The film, as per the report, will star Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The premise for the film has been described as "a quirky romantic drama set in a small town, revolving around a couple caught in an unusual circumstance".

Advertisement



Karan Sharma, who last directed the Huma Qureshi led Sony LIV web series, Maharani, will be directing the film. This will incidentally mark Karan Sharma's second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films - he is already set to direct Sunny Kaushal's Shiddat 2 under the banner, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Rajkummar Rao too, has had a long spanning association with the banner considering his extensive roundup of work with them. These projects include Stree, Made in China, Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do, and the upcoming Stree 2.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have a packed year ahead



Rajkummar Rao currently has four projects in his lineup of work. The actor has completed filming for Srikanth which will feature him in the titular role of Srikanth Bolla. He is currently filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Janhvi Kapoor as well as Stree 2, which will once again feature him opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the works.

Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi on the other hand, is gearing up for the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John, being presented by Atlee. Also in her lineup, are films Kikli and Genie.