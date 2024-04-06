×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi Team Up For Dinesh Vijan's Next?

Dinesh Vijan has locked in the cast for his next production venture. The film, as per the report, will star Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dinesh Vijan is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led romantic comedy explored the potential of a long-lasting romance, between a human and a robot. Mounted on a budget of ₹75 crores, the film's domestic collections, as per a Sacnilk report, came in at ₹85.09 crores with the worldwide collections being pegged at ₹141.29 crores. The producer is now gearing up for his next project, casting details of which have now made their way on to the internet.

Wamiqa Gabbi to star opposite Rajkummar Rao?


As per an exclusive Peeping Moon report, Dinesh Vijan has locked in the cast for his next production venture. The film, as per the report, will star Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The premise for the film has been described as "a quirky romantic drama set in a small town, revolving around a couple caught in an unusual circumstance". 

Advertisement


Karan Sharma, who last directed the Huma Qureshi led Sony LIV web series, Maharani, will be directing the film. This will incidentally mark Karan Sharma's second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films - he is already set to direct Sunny Kaushal's Shiddat 2 under the banner, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Rajkummar Rao too, has had a long spanning association with the banner considering his extensive roundup of work with them. These projects include Stree, Made in China, Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do, and the upcoming Stree 2.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have a packed year ahead


Rajkummar Rao currently has four projects in his lineup of work. The actor has completed filming for Srikanth which will feature him in the titular role of Srikanth Bolla. He is currently filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Janhvi Kapoor as well as Stree 2, which will once again feature him opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the works.

Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi on the other hand, is gearing up for the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John, being presented by Atlee. Also in her lineup, are films Kikli and Genie.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

AAP Candidate Abused

a few seconds ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's century

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's 100

8 minutes ago
Warner Music

Warner Music foregoes

9 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Himanta Slams Manifesto

12 minutes ago
JNU campus

JNU Students Union

13 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Babanrao Gholap Joins

15 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Siddharth New Film?

18 minutes ago
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida

Florida Mall Shooting

20 minutes ago
Italy

Italy debt below 140%

23 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail China Release

24 minutes ago
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.

UK Plane Collision

31 minutes ago
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad, Says Overwhelmed By People's Affection

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

32 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
Craftsman Automation reports stellar Q2 results

Craftsman Automation

an hour ago
Demolition work is presently underway to bring down buildings damaged during the Taiwan earthquake.

Taiwan Aftershocks

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo