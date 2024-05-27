Advertisement

Rajniesh Duggall made his acting debut with 2008 horror film 1920. However, the actor was to have made his transition to films several years earlier in 2005 with Yakeen. It was allegedly Priyanka's hesitance to star opposite him, which led to Rajniesh losing out on the opportunity.

Rajniesh Duggall was the first choice for Yakeen



In a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Rajniesh Duggall opened up about how an opportunity that was already in his bag, was taken away from him. He shared, "He told me that Priyanka has become a big star in the time span since they had signed me and they had paid her for the bulk deal, now she is saying 'I will not work with a newcomer.' "

The actor however, clarified that despite missing out on the opportunity, he does not hold any grudges against the actress. He added, "They said Priyanka wanted that, but I feel it could have been the managers or the people around her. I don’t blame her, but she was aware that I was doing the film. She could have said, 'No, he will do it.' "

Rajniesh Duggall was all set to move to Mumbai at the time



Rajniesh also revealed how at the time of being offered the film he had been contemplating making a full move to Mumbai. The offer simply cemented his decision. He said, "I was the first choice for Yakeen, I was signed for the film. In fact, I was working on it. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me, ‘When can you move to Mumbai?’ I was already planning to move to Mumbai."

As a matter of fact, Rajniesh was personally trained under the guidance of Dhamija for as long as 2.5 months. He had also been provided with a personal cook, a Juhu penthouse, and a chauffeur-driven car - all of which indicated how earnest the offer was. Rajniesh's three-film deal at the time however, was not meant to be.