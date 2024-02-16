Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:34 IST
Rakul Preet Singh Dons Sharara For Pre-wedding Festivities With Jackky Bhagnani, Drops Photos
Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, joined in the re-wedding festivities on Thursday night at the groom-to-be's residence. The Doctor G actress dropped some photos of the look she donned for the night and captioned it as, "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?" hinting that it was a musical event the couple hosted for their friends and family members.
Rakul dons a sharara for sangeet night
Rakul Preet Singh donned a shimmery sharara for a musical event on Thursday night. The outfit comprised of a shimmery blouse and leggings. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with a emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid parting and glam makeup.
Rakul and Jackky's wedding festivities will kick-start in Goa on February 19 and will conclude with the couple taking the pheras on February 21 by a beachside hotel.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:34 IST
