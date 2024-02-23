Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jaccky Bhagnani Return To Mumbai After Goa Wedding, Likely To Resume Work

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani dressed up in Indian attire for their airport outing. the actress opted for an Anarkali and Jaccky was seen in a kurta.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
After getting married in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh-Jaccky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday afternoon, February 23. The couple dressed up in Indian attire for the occasion. While the actress opted for an Anarkali, Jaccky was seen in a beige kurta. 

 

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first wedding photos 

On February 21, Rakul and Jaccky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. The couple chose to keep their outfits somber to match the ambiance on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni“.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:48 IST

