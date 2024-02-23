Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:48 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jaccky Bhagnani Return To Mumbai After Goa Wedding, Likely To Resume Work
Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani dressed up in Indian attire for their airport outing. the actress opted for an Anarkali and Jaccky was seen in a kurta.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
After getting married in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh-Jaccky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday afternoon, February 23. The couple dressed up in Indian attire for the occasion. While the actress opted for an Anarkali, Jaccky was seen in a beige kurta.
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first wedding photos
On February 21, Rakul and Jaccky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. The couple chose to keep their outfits somber to match the ambiance on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni“.
As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And MoreLifestyle11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.