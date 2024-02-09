Updated February 8th, 2024 at 21:06 IST
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Attend TBMAUJ Screening Hand In Hand Ahead Of Wedding
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa in presence of their family and close friends.
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 27 in Goa. Just ahead of their wedding, the couple attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Thursday night in Mumbai. The couple walked hand in hand for the screening. Rakul was seen dressed in a beautiful yellow dress paired with boots. Meanwhile, Jackky was seen donning an all-black outfit.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the screens on February 9.
