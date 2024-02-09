Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Attend TBMAUJ Screening Hand In Hand Ahead Of Wedding

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 27 in Goa. Just ahead of their wedding, the couple attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Thursday night in Mumbai. The couple walked hand in hand for the screening. Rakul was seen dressed in a beautiful yellow dress paired with boots. Meanwhile, Jackky was seen donning an all-black outfit.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the screens on February 9.