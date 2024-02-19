Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Kickstart Wedding Festivities With Sundowner Haldi In Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa in the backdrop of the beach.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding festivities have begun with their Haldi ceremony in Goa. The couple jetted off to Goa on Friday with their family, followed by their industry friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday and Monday. 

According to a source close to IANS, the couple, who are all set to tie the knot on February 21, are having their Haldi ceremony in the luxurious ITC Grand Goa, near Arossim Beach.

The couple are having a sundowner Haldi, which will be attended by their closest friends and families. A picture from the wedding festivities is doing the rounds, where a coconut featuring their initials “R” and “J” can be seen.

For the ultimate day, the couple will be having "gluten free, sugar free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines, keeping fitness in mind.

They chose Goa as the venue as the two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location. After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky will be having an eco-friendly wedding and will be resuming work right after getting married.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

