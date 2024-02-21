English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Rakul Preet-Jackky Make 1st Public Appearance After Wedding, Actress Reacts As Paps Call Her Bhabhi

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani greeted the paparazzi members soon after concluding their wedding ceremony in Goa on February 20.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. After concluding their wedding festivities, the couple made their first public appearance. They greeted the media personnel with warm smiles in their colour-coordinate outfits. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. 

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani greet the media 

As soon as the wedding ceremony concluded, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first appearance as husband and wife. In the video, the paparazzi present at the venue could be heard congratulating the newlyweds. The actor-producer couple graciously accepted the congratulations and greeted the media. 

Rakul Preet Singh anh Jackky Bhagnani  pose for the shutterbugs | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram 

The actress flaunted her sindoor and mangal sutra in her first appearance. The new bride looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga. The groom Jackky, on the other hand, greeted the paparazzi in his regal white sherwani. 

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first photos 

On February 21, Rakul and Jaccky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. The couple chose to keep their outfits sombre to match with the ambience on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni“.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”. Actor Varun Dhawan who was a part of the wedding festivities wrote, “Congratualtionssss”.

 

