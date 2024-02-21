English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Rakul-Jackky Sangeet: Shilpa Shetty Sets The Stage On Fire As She Performs On Bollywood Songs

Ahead of the wedding, Rakul and Jackky's sangeet ceremony took place on Wednesday night. Shilpa Shetty was seen shaking a leg on stage with her husband.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani (L) Shilpa Shetty (R)
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani (L) Shilpa Shetty (R) | Image:Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted the sangeet ceremony on Wednesday night. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were seen shaking a leg on stage. 

 

Rakul and Jaccky’s wedding will be a low-key event with friends and family in attendance. The couple will take the "saath phera" after 3:30 pm at ITC Grand South Goa. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:43 IST

