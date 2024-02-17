Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:07 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Mandir Ahead Of Goa Wedding
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot later this month. The couple sought divine blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of big day.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot later this month. Days before their big day, the soon-to-be weds sought divine blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple. The actors were spotted in ethnic ensembles as they offered prayers before jetting off to Goa for their wedding.
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seeks divine blessings
Ahead of their big day, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The actor-producer duo stepped out to seek divine blessings ahead of their big day. They greeted the paparazzi and shared candid moments at the location.
Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh opted for a pink-coloured floor-length salwar suit set for the visit. Her fiance, on the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani donned a light green coloured kurta teamed with black jeans. The couple carried an offering for the almighty as they sought blessing before entering a new chapter in their life.
Rakul Preet Singh shares first photos from pre-wedding festivities
Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, joined in the pre-wedding festivities on Thursday night at the groom-to-be's residence. The Doctor G actress dropped some photos of the look she donned for the night and captioned it as "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?" hinting that it was a musical event the couple hosted for their friends and family members.
Rakul Preet Singh donned a shimmery sharara for a musical event on Thursday night. The outfit comprised a shimmery blouse and leggings. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.
