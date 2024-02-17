Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot later this month. Days before their big day, the soon-to-be weds sought divine blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple. The actors were spotted in ethnic ensembles as they offered prayers before jetting off to Goa for their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seeks divine blessings

Ahead of their big day, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The actor-producer duo stepped out to seek divine blessings ahead of their big day. They greeted the paparazzi and shared candid moments at the location.

Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh opted for a pink-coloured floor-length salwar suit set for the visit. Her fiance, on the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani donned a light green coloured kurta teamed with black jeans. The couple carried an offering for the almighty as they sought blessing before entering a new chapter in their life.

Rakul Preet Singh shares first photos from pre-wedding festivities

Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, joined in the pre-wedding festivities on Thursday night at the groom-to-be's residence. The Doctor G actress dropped some photos of the look she donned for the night and captioned it as "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?" hinting that it was a musical event the couple hosted for their friends and family members.

Rakul Preet Singh donned a shimmery sharara for a musical event on Thursday night. The outfit comprised a shimmery blouse and leggings. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.