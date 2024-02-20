Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Star Studded Mehendi, Sangeet Night Details Revealed

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple are in Goa for their two-day wedding festivities which will conclude on February 21. More details of their pre-wedding festivities have now surfaced on social media.

DJ Ganesh to play on Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s mehendi

Sources close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have informed Pinkvilla that popular celebrity musician DJ Ganesh will be playing for the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. DJ Ganesh also played the music at the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. He was also the man behind the music console at Isha Ambani’s engagement party.

As per the source, the Sangeet and mehendi ceremony of the couple will be held in Goa today, January 20. Additionally, a reception ceremony will also be held for the couple on January 21 which he will be playing for too. As per reports by Pinkvilla, actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra will also perform for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding ceremony.



Jackky Bhagnani gifts heart-warming song for lady love Rakul Preet Singh as wedding present

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has the perfect wedding present for his soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh. Jackky, who is all set to tie the knot with Rakul on Wednesday at the picturesque locale of Goa, has got a special love song for the actress. The song is a personal gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra touch of romance to their upcoming wedding. A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember."

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate wedding in Goa. The Haldi ceremony has already taken place on Monday evening, which was attended by close friends and family. The wedding will be taking place on February 21, after which they will join work and give their honeymoon a skip for the time being.