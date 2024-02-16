Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa and the pre-wedding festivities have already started in Mumbai. The couple's family gathered together at Jackky's residence on Thursday for a dhol night. Their wedding will be around 3 to 4 days affair in Goa where the main functions will be held.

A few days ago, their wedding card found its way on social media and became viral, confirming a beachside wedding. Now, we have a new update regarding their wedding and this time it's the venue.

All about Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's beachside wedding venue

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the couple will be getting into one of the luxurious venues located in Arossim - ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa. The resort is set against the backdrop of a beach, spreading across 45 acres and boasts of beach-facing rooms and suites. The starting range of the suit is Rs 80,000 per night.

The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies will kick start on February 19 and will conclude with their wedding on February 21.

Inside Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's dhol night

On Friday, Rakul shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of the outfit she wore to the dhol night. She donned a shimmery sharara comprised of a shimmery kurta and bottoms. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.

"Mai koi aisa geet gaun ?" read her caption.

(A file photo of Rakul | Image: Instagram)

Jackky, on the other hand, wore a black velvet kurta paired with matching pyjamas and shoes. He captioned the post as, "Best things are about to happen."

(A file photo of Jackky | Image: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media in 2021

