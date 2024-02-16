Updated February 16th, 2024 at 21:07 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Marry In This Goa Resort Where Suite Costs ₹80,000 Per Night?
A few days ago, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding card went viral, confirming a beachside ceremony. Now, we have a new update, this time it's the venue.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa and the pre-wedding festivities have already started in Mumbai. The couple's family gathered together at Jackky's residence on Thursday for a dhol night. Their wedding will be around 3 to 4 days affair in Goa where the main functions will be held.
A few days ago, their wedding card found its way on social media and became viral, confirming a beachside wedding. Now, we have a new update regarding their wedding and this time it's the venue.
All about Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's beachside wedding venue
According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the couple will be getting into one of the luxurious venues located in Arossim - ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa. The resort is set against the backdrop of a beach, spreading across 45 acres and boasts of beach-facing rooms and suites. The starting range of the suit is Rs 80,000 per night.
The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies will kick start on February 19 and will conclude with their wedding on February 21.
Inside Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's dhol night
On Friday, Rakul shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of the outfit she wore to the dhol night. She donned a shimmery sharara comprised of a shimmery kurta and bottoms. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.
"Mai koi aisa geet gaun ?" read her caption.
Jackky, on the other hand, wore a black velvet kurta paired with matching pyjamas and shoes. He captioned the post as, "Best things are about to happen."
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media in 2021
Published February 16th, 2024 at 21:07 IST
