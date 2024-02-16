English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Marry In This Goa Resort Where Suite Costs ₹80,000 Per Night?

A few days ago, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding card went viral, confirming a beachside ceremony. Now, we have a new update, this time it's the venue.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet | Image:Rakul Preet
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa and the pre-wedding festivities have already started in Mumbai. The couple's family gathered together at Jackky's residence on Thursday for a dhol night. Their wedding will be around 3 to 4 days affair in Goa where the main functions will be held.

A few days ago, their wedding card found its way on social media and became viral, confirming a beachside wedding. Now, we have a new update regarding their wedding and this time it's the venue.

Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani begin wedding festivites with Dhol night | WATCH – India TV

All about Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's beachside wedding venue

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the couple will be getting into one of the luxurious venues located in Arossim - ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa. The resort is set against the backdrop of a beach, spreading across 45 acres and boasts of beach-facing rooms and suites. The starting range of the suit is Rs 80,000 per night.

Advertisement

The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies will kick start on February 19 and will conclude with their wedding on February 21.

Inside Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's dhol night

On Friday, Rakul shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of the outfit she wore to the dhol night. She donned a shimmery sharara comprised of a shimmery kurta and bottoms. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.

"Mai koi aisa geet gaun ?" read her caption.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Rakul | Image: Instagram)

Jackky, on the other hand, wore a black velvet kurta paired with matching pyjamas and shoes. He captioned the post as, "Best things are about to happen."

(A file photo of Jackky | Image: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media in 2021

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

5 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

5 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

5 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

5 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

5 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

6 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

6 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

6 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

6 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

6 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

7 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m air pistol event in Grenada World Cup

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  2. DYK: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Had Briefly Dated As Teenagers

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Paul McCartney Reunites With His Stolen Guitar After Over 50 Years

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  4. Satellite Photos Show Egypt Building Wall Near Gaza Strip

    World35 minutes ago

  5. Most Wickets in Test Cricket History

    Web Stories37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo