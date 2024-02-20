Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in the coming days. The couple and their family members are in Goa to partake in the two-day wedding festivities. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple have kickstarted and videos from the venue are now going viral on social media.

Groom’s family kickstarts wedding festivities

Videos from the wedding venue of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are doing rounds on social media. The pre-wedding functions have seemingly commenced with a haldi ceremony. In a viral video, the father of the groom and producer Vashu Bhagnani along with his daughter Dipshika Deshmukh were seen dressed in yellow ethnic outfits outside the wedding venue in ITC Grand Hotel Goa.

Guests have started to arrive, the decorations are up and the pre-wedding festivities of Jackky and Rakul are all set to begin with mehendi night. Photos from inside the venue show the place decked up with flowers and other sombre decorations. The decorations seem to follow the pink and yellow colour palettes.

Jackky Bhagnani gifts heart-warming song for lady love Rakul Preet Singh as wedding present

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has the perfect wedding present for his soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh. Jackky, who is all set to tie the knot with Rakul on Wednesday at the picturesque locale of Goa, has got a special love song for the actress. The song is a personal gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra touch of romance to their upcoming wedding. A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember."

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate wedding in Goa. The wedding will be taking place on February 21, after which they will join work and give their honeymoon a skip for the time being.