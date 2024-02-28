Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Haldi Ceremony Was All About 'Love and Laughter' | PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's haldi photos are out. The couple took to their Instagram handle to shares photos from the ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's photo from haldi | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been making headlines for their star-studded Goan wedding, a two-day affair that concluded on February 21. Since then, the couple has been treating their fans with dreamy wedding photos from their album. On February 28, Wednesday, the couple shared photos from their haldi ceremony on their Instagram accounts.

A look at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy haldi ceremony

Taking to their photo-sharing app, Rakul Preet Singh shared a carousel post featuring Jackky and her enjoying the ceremony. The couple looked adorable as their family and friends applied haldi and showered flower petals on them. In the first image, Rakul is seen sitting on Jackky's lap covered in haldi and flower petals. In the next image, Jackky is seen lifting his bride in his arms while their families are seen in the background, cheering for them.  

Advertisement

What did Rakul and Jackky wear for the Haldi ceremony?

For the occasion, while Rakul opted for a sequin floral pattern lehenga by Papa Don't Preach by Shibhika, Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a green kurta paired with white pyjama. Rakul completed her look with environment-friendly floral accessory and a half-up hairdo with soft curls.  

Advertisement

All you need to know about Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple, who dated for years, had a beachside wedding in Goa. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, Mohit Marwah, David Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff among others.

For the wedding, Rakul wore Tarun Tahlani's embroidered lehenga bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues, capturing the essence of modern allure. Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome as a groom in an ivory sherwani, featuring chinar leaf motifs. Sharing the wedding photos, Rakul wrote on Instagram, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families 💕💕.”
 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

16 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

16 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

16 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

20 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Singer Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Agratas confirms site of UK’s largest EV battery plant

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. BJP Alleges 16 Lakh Fake Voters in WB, Submits Memorandum to State’s CEO

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan thrown out of BCCI annual player contracts

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Traffic Alert: Road To Be Closed Near Chingrighata Crossing

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo