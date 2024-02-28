Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been making headlines for their star-studded Goan wedding, a two-day affair that concluded on February 21. Since then, the couple has been treating their fans with dreamy wedding photos from their album. On February 28, Wednesday, the couple shared photos from their haldi ceremony on their Instagram accounts.

A look at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy haldi ceremony

Taking to their photo-sharing app, Rakul Preet Singh shared a carousel post featuring Jackky and her enjoying the ceremony. The couple looked adorable as their family and friends applied haldi and showered flower petals on them. In the first image, Rakul is seen sitting on Jackky's lap covered in haldi and flower petals. In the next image, Jackky is seen lifting his bride in his arms while their families are seen in the background, cheering for them.

What did Rakul and Jackky wear for the Haldi ceremony?

For the occasion, while Rakul opted for a sequin floral pattern lehenga by Papa Don't Preach by Shibhika, Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a green kurta paired with white pyjama. Rakul completed her look with environment-friendly floral accessory and a half-up hairdo with soft curls.

All you need to know about Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple, who dated for years, had a beachside wedding in Goa. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, Mohit Marwah, David Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff among others.

For the wedding, Rakul wore Tarun Tahlani's embroidered lehenga bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues, capturing the essence of modern allure. Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome as a groom in an ivory sherwani, featuring chinar leaf motifs. Sharing the wedding photos, Rakul wrote on Instagram, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families 💕💕.”

