Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport with her family in a beautiful tangerine pantsuit as she jetted off to Goa for her destination wedding with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress was all dolled up. She posed for the cameras with her mom. Both the mother-daughter duo smiled for the cameras. Jacky Bhagnani too was spotted at the airport. The groom-to-be was dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a grey floral shirt with black pants.

The couple was spotted together on Saturday morning when they visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha before kickstarting their wedding festivities.