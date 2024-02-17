Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Jet Off To Goa With Family For Their Destination Wedding | Watch

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport with her family in a beautiful tangerine pantsuit as she jetted off to Goa for her destination wedding with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress was all dolled up. She posed for the cameras with her mom. Both the mother-daughter duo smiled for the cameras. Jacky Bhagnani too was spotted at the airport. The groom-to-be was dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a grey floral shirt with black pants. 

The couple was spotted together on Saturday morning when they visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha before kickstarting their wedding festivities. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

5 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

5 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

5 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

5 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

5 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul, Jackky Jet Off To Goa With Family For Their Destination Wedding

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  2. Divya Shares Exciting Details About Her House Wedding With Apurva

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  3. 15 Arrested for Attempted Cheating in UP Constable Recruitment Exam

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Rs 5,143 crore FY23 PSU loss in ‘queen of hills’ indicate revival need

    Economy News41 minutes ago

  5. Pune Police Responds to Viral Video of Dangerous Bike Stunt

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo