Published 17:55 IST, July 15th 2024

Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Arrested In Drugs Case, Tests Positive For Cocaine

Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet was one of the 6 consumers who were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau in connection with a drugs case.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh with Aman Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh with Aman Preet Singh | Image: Aman Preet Singh/Instagram
17:35 IST, July 15th 2024