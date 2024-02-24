Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Details Of Dreamy Bridal Couture, Bespoke Kaliras In New Wedding Photos

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21. The ceremony was attended by several A-listers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21. The ceremony was attended by several A-listers including Varun Dhawa, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Days After their wedding, the couple dropped some unseen photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony. 

Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen photos from wedding ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share some precious moments from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.” 

In the first photo, Rakul can be seen hugging Jackky Bhagnani donning their wedding ensembles. In the next picture, the newly married couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand in the backdrop of a sunset. In the third photo, Rakul shared a glimpse of her customised kaliras with the initial ‘R’ dangling from them. In the fourth picture, Rakul can be seen dancing her heart out while posing for the cameras. In the last photo, Rakul and Jackky's family came together for a picture and posed with all smiles. 

Details of Rakul Preet Singh's bridal ensemble

Designer Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram handle to share details of Rakul Preet Singh's wedding ensemble. Sharing the details, he wrote, “Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artistans, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride @rakulpreet's inherent spirit and charm.”

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky have returned to Mumbai and will soon resume their work before going on their honeymoon. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

an hour ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

an hour ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

11 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

11 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

12 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

15 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

16 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

18 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

19 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

21 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

21 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: NHRC Team in Sandeshkhali For Second Consecutive Day

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Aditi Rao Shares BTS From Hiramandi On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Kangana Ranaut Says Film Personalities Are Hooked On To Dark Web

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Gears Up for Major Civil-Police Reshuffle

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo