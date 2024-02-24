Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21. The ceremony was attended by several A-listers including Varun Dhawa, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Days After their wedding, the couple dropped some unseen photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen photos from wedding ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share some precious moments from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.”

In the first photo, Rakul can be seen hugging Jackky Bhagnani donning their wedding ensembles. In the next picture, the newly married couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand in the backdrop of a sunset. In the third photo, Rakul shared a glimpse of her customised kaliras with the initial ‘R’ dangling from them. In the fourth picture, Rakul can be seen dancing her heart out while posing for the cameras. In the last photo, Rakul and Jackky's family came together for a picture and posed with all smiles.

Details of Rakul Preet Singh's bridal ensemble

Designer Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram handle to share details of Rakul Preet Singh's wedding ensemble. Sharing the details, he wrote, “Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artistans, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride @rakulpreet's inherent spirit and charm.”

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky have returned to Mumbai and will soon resume their work before going on their honeymoon.