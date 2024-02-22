English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Rakul Preet Singh Shows Off Her Chooda, Mehendi As She Steps Out With Husband Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Peet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 in the presence of their family and close friends.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Nickky Bhagnani/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in the breathtaking backdrop of Goan beach and sunset on February 21. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and Shahid Kapoor, among others. A day after the wedding, Jackky's brother Nickky dropped a congratulatory post.

Nickky shares post-wedding photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nickky shared an image, in which the newlywed couple can be seen happily posing for the camera with Nickky. In the photo, Rakul looks pretty in a shot jumpsuit, showing off her mehendi and pink chooda. However, the actress skipped mangalsutra and sindoor. Jackky, on the other hand, can also be seen in a casual look - a printed shirt and white shorts. It seems they are standing in the lobby of a hotel as in the background, we can see the aesthetic interior.

(A photo from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)
(A photo from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, he wrote a sweet note that reads, "Congratulations Bhaia (Jackky) and Bhabhi (Rakul). Love you both, " followed by a heart emoticon. 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy wedding photos

The couple shared some photos from their beach-side wedding in Goa. For the special day, Rakul wore a hand-embroidered lehenga bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Captured the essence of modern allure. On the other hand, Jackky donned an ivory sherwani inspired by the rich tapestry of Kashmir's beauty, culture, and artistry and the region's iconic chinar leaf.

Sharing the photos, Rakul wrote, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni".

Soon after they shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations." Bhumi wrote, "The most beautiful 3 days". Nayanthara wrote, "Congratulationsss u guys lots of love to both of u".

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's love blossomed during the pandemic, and in 2021, on Rakul's birthday, the couple decided to officially announce their love relationship. 
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:19 IST

