Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Rakul Preet To Don Tarun Tahiliani Bridal Couture? Actress Visits Designer’s Store With Jackky

A video shared by a paparazzo showed Rakul Preet Singh and her fiancé Jackky Bhagnani, shopping for wedding attire at the Mumbai store of Tarun Tahiliani.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot later this month. The couple will get married in a two-day festivities taking place in Goa. There were several speculations about the duo donning designer Tarun Tahiliani's outfits for their big day, which was nearly confirmed by their visit to his store on Monday, February 12. 

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to wear Tarun Tahiliani's outfits? 

A video shared by a paparazzo showed Rakul and her fiancé Jackky, shopping for wedding attire at the Mumbai store of designer Tarun Tahiliani. On their special day, the couple is probably going to wear something from the designer. The actress and her parents were spotted posing for the paps. She wore jeans and a long top with a black-and-white print, accessorizing with sunglasses for her shopping day. Conversely, Jackky was observed wearing all-black clothing.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation 

Amidst the wedding preparation, Rakul and Jackky’s wedding card surfaced online earlier on Monday. Going by the alleged invite, it seems like they will be taking the pheras adjacent to the beachside.  The wedding invite also confirmed that the two will seal their love in the holy bond of matrimony on February 21. The pre-wedding festivities will kick off on February 19, according to reports.

In the wedding invite, the mandap is set up by the beachside. It hints that the couple will take the seven pheras around the holy fire by the beach.  

 

Both Rakul and Jackky have been lip-tied about the marriage rumours and an official announcement of their marriage is still awaited. Earlier, it was shared that following an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wealthy families to have wedding ceremonies in India instead of foreign destinations, the decided to change their plans and tie the knot in Goa.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

