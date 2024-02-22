Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Rakul Preet Singh’s Vidaai Video From Goa Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani Goes Viral

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani in a lavish ceremony in Goa. Inside videos from the festivities have gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa. The couple held their nuptials in the presence of close friends and family. A day after the ceremony, videos and photos of the bride and groom from inside the venue are going viral. A new video shows Rakul performing vidaai rituals after the pheras.

Rakul Preet Singh performs traditional vidaai rituals 

On February 21, after the pheras, Rakul Preet Singh performed the vidaai rituals as per tradition. In a now-viral video, the actress was seen walking towards the exit of the venue. In the video, she can be seen throwing rice behind her from over her head, as per traditional customs. 

The video was shared by one of the guests at the wedding. Sharing the video the guest wrote, “All the wishes and love to you @rakulpreet. You made one hell of a bride.” The video is now doing rounds on social media. 

Inside video from Rakul-Jackky wedding go viral 

In one of the viral photos Rakul and Jackky can be seen posing with a wedding guest. Another one featured Shahid Kapoor with three other attendees. A third one shows Jackky sitting in a blue convertible as he takes his baraat to marry Rakul. 

Inside photos from Rakul-Jackky wedding ceremony | Image: Rakul Preet Fc/Instagram 
Inside photos from Rakul-Jackky wedding ceremony | Image: Rakul Preet Fc/Instagram 
Inside photos from Rakul-Jackky wedding ceremony | Image: Rakul Preet Fc/Instagram 
Inside photos from Rakul-Jackky wedding ceremony | Image: Rakul Preet Fc/Instagram 

Earlier, Bhumi Pedneakar and Ananya Panday also shared a glimpse of the coveted wedding on their Instagram handle. After dating each other for a long time, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj in the afternoon. Later, it was followed by the pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage. As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their wishes. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "congrats !!!!!!" Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratualtionssss." Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations. All our love and blessings.”

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo