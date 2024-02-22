Rakul Preet Singh’s Vidaai Video From Goa Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani Goes Viral

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa. The couple held their nuptials in the presence of close friends and family. A day after the ceremony, videos and photos of the bride and groom from inside the venue are going viral. A new video shows Rakul performing vidaai rituals after the pheras.

Rakul Preet Singh performs traditional vidaai rituals

On February 21, after the pheras, Rakul Preet Singh performed the vidaai rituals as per tradition. In a now-viral video, the actress was seen walking towards the exit of the venue. In the video, she can be seen throwing rice behind her from over her head, as per traditional customs.

The video was shared by one of the guests at the wedding. Sharing the video the guest wrote, “All the wishes and love to you @rakulpreet. You made one hell of a bride.” The video is now doing rounds on social media.

Inside video from Rakul-Jackky wedding go viral

In one of the viral photos Rakul and Jackky can be seen posing with a wedding guest. Another one featured Shahid Kapoor with three other attendees. A third one shows Jackky sitting in a blue convertible as he takes his baraat to marry Rakul.

Inside photos from Rakul-Jackky wedding ceremony | Image: Rakul Preet Fc/Instagram

Earlier, Bhumi Pedneakar and Ananya Panday also shared a glimpse of the coveted wedding on their Instagram handle. After dating each other for a long time, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj in the afternoon. Later, it was followed by the pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage. As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their wishes. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "congrats !!!!!!" Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratualtionssss." Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations. All our love and blessings.”