Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, February 25, and to make it more special, he is receiving wishes from all corners. Among all is newlywed Rakul Preet Singh, who sent an adorable birthday wish with an unseen photo from her wedding to Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh sends a virtual hug to Shahid Kapoor on his 43rd birthday

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul shared a candid photo of her hugging Shahid while his wife Mira Rajput is seen standing beside them with a beaming smile. In the image, Shahid is donning a black and grey tuxedo, while Rakul can be seen in a shimmery heavily embellished bronze ensemble.

Rakul's sweet birthday note read, "Happpppy bdayyyy @shahidkapoor!! You are a gem of a person and I wish you abundance of everything you desire…keep shining” and added a Happy Birthday GIF.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Rakul and Jackky got married on February 21 in a grand ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family and friends, including Shahid-Mira, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Arjun Kapoor and others.

(A photo of the newlyweds from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)

Kiara Advani wished Shahid Kapoor with a throwback photo from her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kiara shared a mirror selfie in which Shahid is clicking the picture, looking handsome in a blue sherwani, while Kiara gets ready for her special day. her birthday note read, "Happy Happy Birthday SK." She also thanked Mira for capturing the image.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. Next, he will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in Deva. In the film, he will play the role of a cop and has also completed the first schedule.

